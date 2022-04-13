 Contact Us
News World France's Le Pen wants closer NATO-Russia links, no Frexit

France's Le Pen wants closer NATO-Russia links, no Frexit

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Wednesday backed closer ties between NATO and Russia, adding that if she won the presidency Paris should once again leave the military command of the military alliance.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published April 13,2022
Subscribe
FRANCES LE PEN WANTS CLOSER NATO-RUSSIA LINKS, NO FREXIT
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen speaks during a press conference in Paris, Wednesday, April 13, 2022 (AP Photo)

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said on Wednesday that once the Russia-Ukraine war is over, she will propose closer links between NATO and Russia.

She also said that she does not want France to leave the European Union and added that she would respect the Paris agreement on climate change if she were elected president.

The second round of the election is on April 24. Le Pen came second behind President Emmanuel Macron in the first round and polling firms put her closely behind Macron for the second round.