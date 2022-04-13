Armenian PM Pashinyan says normalization talks with Turkey should continue

Normalization talks between neighboring Turkey and Armenia should not be neglected but should continue, said Armenia's premier on Wednesday.

The sides should do their best to see that the talks go on, Nikol Pashinyan said in an address to Armenia's parliament in the capital Yerevan.

Saying that the Armenian side is aware of all the possible risks involved in the negotiations, he added that he believes the negotiations should continue and dialogue should be established.

The results might not come quickly, and Yerevan has told this to its international partners, said Pashinyan, adding that those partners fully support the normalization of bilateral ties.

Long divided by such issues as borders and the events of 1915, Turkiye and Armenia last December named special envoys to discuss the normalization of ties. Two rounds of talks followed on Jan. 14 and then on Feb. 24, the day Russia launched its war on Ukraine, an issue that has dominated the global agenda ever since.