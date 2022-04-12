ZELENSKY QUERIES EUROPES RESOLVE AS PUTIN CONFIDENT OF SUCCESS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed doubts as to how determined Europe is to put greater pressure on Russia over the atrocities committed in his country amid the continuing invasion.



"Some EU states cannot commit to when they will at least noticeably restrict the purchase of Russian energy sources," Zelensky said during an address to the Lithuanian parliament.

The war started by Russia in Ukraine raises a strategic question for Europe, he said. "Are the values that became the basis of Europe after World War II still alive? Or have the values already played their role and can at most still serve as exhibits in museums for tourists?" he said.



Zelensky also accused Russian troops of deporting hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians to Russia to silence them in the face of war crimes committed by Russian soldiers.



"They are taken to special camps. Their documents are taken from them, they are interrogated, humiliated. How many they kill is unknown," he said. While similar accusations have been made, they have not been independently verified.



His accusation came as Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated that he is confident of victory in Ukraine and that the goals of what he has called a "special operation" will be achieved.



"There is no doubt about that," Putin said during a tour with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome in the country's far east.



He also defended his decision to invade Ukraine, claiming he had no alternative and that the operation served to guarantee Russian security.



"We had no other choice," Putin said, adding that conflict with "anti-Russian forces in Ukraine" was only a matter of time. International observers call this a manufactured pretext for the war, however.



The Russian military claimed on Tuesday that it had launched strikes on 32 military targets in Ukraine during the night.



A Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system, as well as an ammunition depot and an aircraft hangar with Ukrainian air force technology, were destroyed, among other targets, the spokesman for the Russian Defence Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, said.



The authorities also reported fierce night-time fighting in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol. "The remnants of the Ukrainian armed forces trapped on the territory of the Ilyich plant [iron and steel works] made an unsuccessful attempt to break out of the city," said Konashenkov. According to him, around 100 Ukrainian soldiers attempted to break out; half of them were killed. This information was initially not independently verifiable.



The Russian military had previously reported on the extensive capture of Mariupol. Remaining Ukrainian forces were entrenched in another steel plant in the city called Azovstal.



Eduard Basurin, a spokesman for the pro-Russian separatists, suggested on Monday that the Ukrainians there, especially members of the nationalist Azov regiment, should be "smoked out" by chemical weapons troops.



However, he rowed back later. "The armed forces of the Donetsk People's Republic did not use chemical weapons in Mariupol," Basurin told Russia's Interfax agency.



The Azov regiment reported that poison gas had been used, but this has not yet been confirmed by the official Ukrainian side.

"According to preliminary information, there is an assumption that it was probably phosphorus agents," Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Ukrainian television on Tuesday morning. Final conclusions could only be made later, she said. Malyar did not say exactly which weapons were used. However, she stressed that the risk of Russian use of chemical weapons was high.



As Russia's focus shifts to the south and east of Ukraine, the Russian authorities have extended flight bans in southern Russia, with 11 airports due to remain closed until April 19, the Rosaviatsiya aviation authority said.



Russian troops are planning to advance to the administrative borders of Donetsk in eastern Ukrainian in their offensive on the region, Ukrainian and British sources said on Tuesday.



Russia will seek to capture the heavily besieged city of Mariupol as well as Popasna, a small town in the Luhansk region, according to the Ukrainian General Staff. An attack on Kurakhove is to be launched from there, it said.



Moscow is currently completing the deployment of Russian troops to the Russian regions of Belgorod and Voronezh near the border, it said.



Meanwhile, the British Defence Ministry said it expects fighting in eastern Ukraine to intensify in the next two or three weeks. Russian attacks remain focused on Ukrainian positions near Donetsk and Luhansk with further fighting likely around Kherson and Mykolaiv and a renewed push towards Kramatorsk.

Russian forces continue to withdraw from Belarus in order to redeploy in support of operations in eastern Ukraine, the ministry said.



German military expert Carlo Masala said that Russian forces are set to launch a major offensive in eastern Ukraine within around a week.



Masala said the Kremlin was hoping to announce a victory by May 9, the day Russia marks victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. "But this does not look realistic," he said.



At least 142 children have died since Russia's war on Ukraine began on February 24, according to the UN children's agency UNICEF, which noted the true death toll is likely to be significantly higher.



The Ukrainian judiciary said at least 186 children and young people had been killed while 344 had been injured.



More than 4.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began, of whom some 90% are women and children. Meanwhile, 7 million more people have been displaced within Ukraine, the statement said.



The UN has meanwhile demanded an independent investigation into rape and sexual violence, after reports that people have been targeted by Russian troops.



"We are increasingly hearing of rape and sexual violence. These allegations must be independently investigated to ensure justice and accountability," UN Executive Director for Women Sima Bahous told a UN Security Council briefing late on Monday.