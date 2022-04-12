News
UN calls for independent investigation into rape in Ukraine
Published April 12,2022
The UN has demanded an independent investigation into rape and sexual violence amid Moscow's war on Ukraine, after reports that people have been targeted by Russian troops.
"We are increasingly hearing of rape and sexual violence. These allegations must be independently investigated to ensure justice and accountability," UN Executive Director for Women Sima Bahous told a UN Security Council briefing late on Monday.
"The combination of mass displacement with the large presence of conscripts and mercenaries, and the brutality displayed against Ukrainian civilians, has raised all red flags," she said.
Meanwhile the Ukrainian parliament's human rights commissioner, Lyudmyla Denisova, said Russian soldiers had raped minors. Denisova called on the United Nations to investigate these and other war crimes.
The head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih Olexander Vilkul also reported that Ukrainian women had been raped, saying victims in the Kherson region included a 16-year-old pregnant woman and a 78-year-old woman.
Rights groups including Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International have also accused the Russian army of war crimes such as executions and looting in Ukraine.
A HRW report said a 31-year-old woman was raped several times by a soldier in a school in the Kharkiv region. Meanwhile Amnesty reported Russian troops repeatedly shot unarmed civilians in their homes or in the street, citing Ukrainian witnesses. In one case, a woman was raped several times after her husband was killed.