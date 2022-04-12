Ukraine claims Russia dropped poisonous substance on Mariupol with UAV

Ukraine's Azov Special Operations Detachment announced Monday that Russian troops dropped a poisonous substance of unknown origin on the city of Mariupol from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

According to the Azov Battalion, respiratory failure was detected in people after the attack

"About an hour ago, the Russian occupation forces used a poisonous substance of unknown origin against the Ukrainian military and civilians in the city of Mariupol, which was dropped from an enemy UAV. The victims have respiratory failure, vestibular-atactic syndrome," it said on Telegram.

Symptoms of vestibular-atactic syndrome include frequent dizziness, especially when walking; flicker and "flies" before the eyes; nausea and vomiting; and headache.

It was noted that the effects of the toxic substance were being investigated.

Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, met international outrage, with the European Union, US, and the UK, among others, implementing sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,793 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,439 injured, according to estimates by the UN, which noted that the true figure is likely far higher.

More than 4.5 million Ukrainians have also fled to several European countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.