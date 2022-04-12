Seoul: North Korea demolishing South Korean tourism facilities

North Korea is apparently in the process of completely demolishing South Korean tourist facilities in a recreational area on its soil, according to the government in Seoul.



North Korea has recently continued work to dismantle the Haegumgang Hotel as well as a golf course on Mount Kumgang on its country's east coast, the Unification Ministry in Seoul said on Tuesday. It was initially unclear how far the work had progressed.



South Korea had demanded an explanation from North Korea over a phone line on the current state of the facilities, a ministry spokeswoman said. "So far they have not responded."



The demolition is taking place without South Korea's consent. North Korea had already threatened to destroy the facilities and develop a new tourist resort on the same site on its own at the end of 2019 amid renewed tensions.



South Korea had pursued a travel programme for Mount Kumgang for years until 2008. Then, at Seoul's instigation, the programme was put on hold because of fatal shots fired by a North Korean soldier at a South Korean tourist in a restricted area near the mountain.



Since then, the project, which was considered one of the symbols of cooperation, never got off the ground. The South Korean company Hyundai Asan had built most of the resort facilities in the area, such as hotels and restaurants.



After new missile tests by North Korea this year, tensions on the Korean peninsula have increased again. Most recently, North Korea alarmed its neighbouring countries by testing a new intercontinental ballistic missile.



UN resolutions prohibit the isolated country from testing missiles of any range that can carry a nuclear warhead.

