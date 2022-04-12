Russia destroys Ukrainian underground command center with Kinzhal missile

Russia's Defense Ministry said Monday that an underground command center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donetsk region was destroyed with the Kinzhal missile system.

Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said they hit Ukrainian targets with rockets during the day and that the command center near the Chasiv Yar settlement in Donetsk was destroyed after a Kinzhal missile was fired from an aircraft.

Konashenkov said that up to 300 Ukrainian armed forces were neutralized in the strikes in the Donetsk region, adding a Sukhoi Su-27 Ukrainian warplane was also shot down.

He added that so far, Russian forces have destroyed a total of 441 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 2,132 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 241 multiple launch rocket systems, 913 howitzers and mortars, and 2,028 special military vehicles.