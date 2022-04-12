Putin says what is happening in Ukraine is tragic, end depends on intensity

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that what was happening in Ukraine was a tragedy but that Russia had no choice but to launch a special military operation, Russian news agencies reported.

Noting that it was right to start Russia's "operation" in Ukraine, which he said was going as planned, he added that the end of the military operations depends on the intensity of the fighting.

Putin highlighted that Russia's aim in Ukraine was to reach all its goals and minimize losses.

He added that the talks are currently at a dead-end, saying that the Ukrainian side has deviated from what has been achieved in the Istanbul talks.