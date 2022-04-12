 Contact Us
Putin: Russia and Belarus will cooperate on space projects

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Russia's far east for a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Putin landed in Blagoveshchensk, where Lukashenko had already arrived, Russian state news agency Ria Novosti reported.

Published April 12,2022
Russia and Belarus will cooperate on infrastructure projects in space, RIA news agency quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying on Tuesday during a meeting with Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.