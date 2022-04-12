Prominent Russian opposition figure Kara-Murza arrested in Moscow

Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza was arrested by police outside his Moscow home on Monday.



Kara-Murza was set to stay in police custody overnight, his lawyer, Vadim Prokhorov, said.



He was charged with failing to follow a lawful order of a police officer, a military serviceman, an officer of the federal security services.



The charge carries a penalty of up to 15 days in prison.



Nothing was initially known about other allegations.



"The United States is troubled by Russian authorities' detention today in Moscow of prominent civil society leader Vladimir Kara-Murza," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a tweet.



"We are monitoring this situation closely and urge his immediate release."



Kara-Murza, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, says he has twice narrowly survived mysterious poisonings for which he blames the Russian secret service.



According to research by the investigative group Bellingcat, Kara-Murza was being pursued by agents of the Russian domestic secret service FSB, who are said to be involved in the poisoning of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny.