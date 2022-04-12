News World More than 100 people killed in attack on Nigerian villages: Report

The daily New Telegraph put the figure dead at more than 100 on Tuesday while the Tribune newspaper said at least 80 people had been killed while 70 more were abducted.

DPA WORLD Published April 12,2022

Dozens of people were kidnapped when gunmen attacked several villages in the central state of Plateau on Sunday night, the reports said.



The gunmen rode motorbikes through the villages, shooting indiscriminately with machine guns, Ishaku Gyang, a resident of Dadin Kowa, told dpa on Tuesday.



Many of those injured were admitted to hospitals nearby.



Mass funerals were held in some villages on Tuesday while police and security forces searched for those behind the attacks. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the crime.



Attacks on villages and on rural roads and kidnappings are frequent occurrences in Africa's most populous country with some committed by terror groups such as Boko Haram and criminal gangs are behind some of the attacks.







