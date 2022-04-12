MACRON QUESTIONS LE PENS EU TIES; LE PEN SAYS NO TO ENERGY SANCTIONS

French President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right presidential challenger Marine Le Pen both hit the campaign trail ahead of their April 24 run-off on Tuesday, with Macron focusing on EU ties while Le Pen touched on the cost of sanctions.



Le Pen secretly wants to pull the country out of the European Union, President Emmanuel Macron claimed.



Speaking in the eastern city of Mulhouse, Macron pointed to the fact that Le Pen had said she wanted to stop paying some EU fees and to change some aspects of the French relationship to the EU.



"There are some who have tried that. They've had problems," Macron said. "This means she wants to leave, but doesn't think it's safe to say so.



"She put in her programme that she wants to create an alliance of national states," said Macron.



He then went on to point out his own ties to Europe as well as the positive effects the EU has for people in France.



"I believe in Europe. We've changed it in the last five years and we've done things as Europeans that have changed the lives of our fellow citizens," he said, citing bloc-wide efforts to secure coronavirus vaccines or the debt-fuelled funding drive to help countries deal with the effects of the pandemic.



Le Pen, meanwhile, told broadcaster France Inter that she is opposed to any sanctions against Russia that will drive up energy costs in France.



"I don't want the French to suffer the full fury of the consequences of decisions designed to cut off gas or oil imports," she said.



She said she was well aware of what a French gas or oil embargo would mean, adding: "I'm here to defend the French."



Calls have grown louder across France and Europe for such an embargo amid growing outrage about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and regular revelations of alleged Russian war crimes. But others counter that the costs of such an embargo would make fuel unaffordable.



But Le Pen said she would back any other kind of sanction against Russia.



Le Pen's candidacy has been dogged by allegations that she is particularly close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Earlier this month, she talked about how Russia could once again be a partner to the West, once the war is ended.



Macron and Le Pen are due to face off in a presidential run-off on April 24, with Macron narrowly in the lead.



