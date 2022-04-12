JAPAN IMPOSES NEW SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA, INCLUDING ON PUTINS DAUGHTERS

Japan on Tuesday approved more sanctions against Russians , including against two of President Vladimir Putin 's daughters, over Moscow's war on Ukraine .

"To prevent a further escalation of the crisis, realize a cease-fire as soon as possible, and stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine , our country must impose tough sanctions against Moscow while working with the international community," Hirokazu Matsuno , Japan's top government spokesperson, told a news conference.

Among the newest sanctioned individuals is the wife of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov .

With this, the number of individuals, including military personnel, sanctioned by Japan over the war has risen to 499.

Earlier, Japan had imposed sanctions on Putin, Lavrov, and other Russian officials, besides freezing the assets of 28 Russian organizations, including lenders Sberbank and Alfa Bank and firms related to the military.

Japan has also halted new investment in Russia, while several Japanese companies have halted operations in the country.

Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow and spurred an exodus of global companies from Russia.

At least 1,842 civilians have been killed and 2,493 injured in Ukraine since Russia declared war on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be much higher.

Over 4.5 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.