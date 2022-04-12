Death toll from landslides, floods hit 43 in the Philippines

The death toll from landslides and floods caused by the first tropical storm to hit the Philippines this year has reached 43, with more than 20 others reported missing, officials said on Tuesday.



Thirty-six fatalities were recovered in Baybay City in Leyte province, 599 kilometres south-east of Manila, where 105 people were also injured, according to the city disaster management office.



It tallied 27 missing from landslides and flash floods.



Troops were helping rescuers from other agencies and volunteer groups in searching for 27 people reported missing in Baybay City, but the bad weather was making the operations risky, said Colonel Noel Vestuir, an army brigade commander.



"The rains have not stopped so we are unable to clear the affected areas to get to those who are feared to have been buried in the landslides," he said. "Rescuers are being careful because the mountain might collapse again."



Footage from the site of the biggest landslide in Baybay showed rooftops jutting out of mud, toppled trees and other debris. Other structures were submerged in raging muddy flood waters, which also swept some homes made from light materials.



Tropical storm Megi slammed into the country's eastern coast on Sunday, bringing torrential rains that triggered landslides and flash floods in the affected areas.



Seven people drowned in floods in the province of Negros Oriental, Davao Oriental, Davao De Oro and Samar, the national disaster agency said. One was reported missing in Davao De Oro, it added.



More than 22,600 people were forced to flee their homes in 17 provinces affected by Megi, locally called Agaton, which brought torrential rains.



Megi has since weakened into a tropical depression and was now packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometres per hour (km/h) and gusts of up to 75 km/h, the weather bureau said.



It was almost stationary over the country's eastern area and expected to slowly move eastward, but the bureau said its path could change "considering the continuing erratic nature of its movement."



Another tropical storm being monitored east of the Philippines intensified into a typhoon as it entered the country's area on Tuesday, the weather bureau said.



But typhoon Malakas, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h and gusts of up to 160 km/h, was not expected to affect the country and was now moving away, the weather bureau said.



The Philippine archipelago is hit by an average of 20 tropical cyclones every year.



The strongest typhoon to ever hit the Philippines was Super Typhoon Haiyan, which killed 6,300 people and displaced more than 4 million in November 2013.



