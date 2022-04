UN: At least 4 people dead after boat capsizes off Libya

At least four people died when their boat capsized off the coast of Libya , the UN migration agency said Monday.

"A wooden boat capsized yesterday off Surman , #Libya with 20 migrants onboard, according to @unmigration teams," the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Libya said on Twitter.

"2 people rescued, 4 bodies retrieved, (and) 14 people missing," the agency added.

It said that at least 475 people have died attempting to cross the central Mediterranean so far this year.