At least 19,600 Russian troops killed in Ukraine war so far

At least 19,600 Russian soldiers have so far been killed in Ukraine , the Ukrainian military said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 157 Russian aircraft, 140 helicopters, 124 unmanned aerial vehicles, 732 tanks, 1,946 armored vehicles and 349 artillery systems, according to the Ukrainian General Staff's latest update.

The Russians have also lost 111 multiple rocket launcher systems, 1,406 vehicles, 76 fuel tanks, 63 anti-aircraft systems and seven boats, it added.

At least 1,842 civilians have been killed and 2,493 injured in Ukraine since Russia declared war on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be much higher.

Over 4.5 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.









