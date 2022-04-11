Ukrainian refugees continue to throng Polish border town’s train station

The Polish town of Przemysl near the border with Ukraine was bustling with activity Sunday as more than 1,000 Ukrainian refugees swarmed its train station.

The station saw higher numbers of arrivals despite a decreasing number of incoming refugees.

Sergio, a volunteer helping refugees with his linguistic skills, said many of the Ukrainians had just escaped from Ukraine and some of those who left weeks ago were now returning to Kyiv and Odessa.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, he said there are two special trains that will take Ukrainians to the cities of Hannover in Germany and Prague in the Czech Republic and everyone was trying to board them.

Przemysl is approximately 91 kilometers (57 miles) from Lviv, the largest city in western Ukraine.

Refugees reaching Poland are directed to humanitarian aid centers and continue their journey with free tickets provided to them.

Przemysl has been one of the busiest towns in Poland since the Russian army launched its war on Ukraine.

Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the European Union, U.S. and the UK, among others, implementing stringent economic penalties on Moscow.

At least 1,793 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,439 injured, according to estimates by the UN, which noted that the true figure is likely far higher.

More than 4.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the war in late February, according to UN figures.