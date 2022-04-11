Ukrainian official says Russia still pursuing east Ukraine goals

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar says Russia continues to work on its minimum goal of taking eastern Ukraine.



Russia was continuing with its own preparations, mobilizing and training recruits, the UNIAN news agency reported the minister as saying late Sunday.



Meanwhile, the general staff of the Ukrainian army expects a new push by the Russian forces to completely take over eastern Ukraine.



For this purpose, new troops from other parts of Russia are currently being brought to the borders, the generals said.



In addition, decimated Russian units would be replenished with new personnel.



The focus of the next Russian attacks is expected to be near Kharkiv and Sloviansk, according to the generals as reported by UNIAN.