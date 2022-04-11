UK warns of chemical weapons use by Russian forces

The British government on Monday warned of a possible use of chemical weapons by Russian forces in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol .

After analyzing Russian operations in the eastern regions of the country and in particular the Donetsk Oblast , where phosphorus gas was reportedly deployed by Russian forces, Downing Street has raised concerns over possible deployment of chemical weapons in Mariupol to enforce a Russian victory.

"Russian forces prior use of phosphorous munitions in the Donetsk Oblast raises the possibility of their future employment in Mariupol as fighting for the city intensifies," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Russian shelling has continued in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with Ukrainian forces repulsing several assaults resulting in the destruction of Russian tanks, vehicles, and artillery equipment," the statement added.

The Defense Ministry also warned of the use of unguided bombs by Moscow that greatly increases the risk of civilian casualties and fatalities as in Ukraine's eastern Kramatorsk city last week in which hundreds of civilians were killed in a rocket attack at a train station.

"Russia's continued reliance on unguided bombs decreases their ability to discriminate when targeting and conducting strikes while greatly increasing the risk of further civilian casualties."

At least 1,793 civilians have been killed and 2,439 injured in Ukraine since Russia declared war on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be much higher.

Over 4.5 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.