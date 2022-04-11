Turkey condemns killing of Palestinian woman by Israeli forces

Turkey on Monday condemned the killing of a Palestinian woman by Israeli security forces.

"We strongly condemn that a civilian Palestinian woman, Ghada Sabateen, although she posed no threat to them, was shot to death without any warning by the Israeli security forces, in the town of Husan in Bethlehem, in the West Bank," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

"We call on the Israeli authorities to investigate the incident impartially and thoroughly, bring those responsible to justice as soon as possible and take the necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such inhumane actions," the statement said.

"We wish Allah's mercy to the deceased and extend our condolences to her family and relatives," it added.