Russian military causes global food shortage: EU foreign policy chief

The EU foreign policy chief on Monday said that the Russian military is responsible for the food scarcity across the world.

Speaking at a news conference after the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxemburg, Josep Borrell rejected Russian officials' claims that growing food shortage is due to sanctions on Russia.

Russians "are provoking hunger in the world by blocking ports and destroying" wheat fields and stocks in Ukraine, he said.

"The Russian military is causing food scarcity," Borrell said, pointing out that the risk of famine in Africa is a "source of major concern."

He explained that EU foreign ministers discussed possible new sanctions against Russia, including embargo on energy imports.

Borrell acknowledged that these sanctions would cause an "asymmetric shock" between EU countries since central and eastern European member states are "heavily dependent" on Russian energy imports.

Following his proposal, the ministers also discussed furthering military aid of lethal weapons to Ukraine by adding another €500 million (about $544 million) support to the already allocated €1 billion.

He said that the proposal has yet to be formally approved, but stressed that "it is the (military) aid that matters now for Ukraine" as Russia prepares for a big offensive in the Donbas.

"Even if we cut the gas tap now, Russia will have the military and financial means for the battle," he said.

The EU has allocated €1 billion (about $1.09 billion) in military support, €500 million (about $544 million) in humanitarian aid to Ukrainians, and slapped five sets of sanctions on Moscow since the beginning of the war on Feb. 24.

The restrictive measures targeted 1,002 individuals and 32 entities in total, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, oligarchs, and military officers.

The EU has also banned coal imports and luxury goods exports to Russia, as well as barring Russian and Belarusian banks from operating in the SWIFT international banking system.