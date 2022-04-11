Pakistan set to elect new prime minister

Pakistan's parliament will elect a new prime minister on Monday after former cricket star Imran Khan was voted out of office.



Shehbaz Sharif, the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the younger brother of former three-time premier Nawaz Sharif, are all likely candidates to replace Khan.



Sharif had earlier served as chief minister of Punjab province, the country's biggest, and earned a reputation of tough administrator.



He has emerged as a candidate having the support of all opposition groups. Sharif would need 172 votes in the 342-member house in an election scheduled at 2 pm (0900 GMT).



Khan's party has fielded former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to vie against the opposition candidate.



The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party of Khan now plans to kick off street protest but remained indecisive over en-mass resignations from the assembly.



Some of the party leaders had told the media that they would resign from the national assembly after the election of prime minister.



On Sunday, Sharif vowed his government will improve the economy to give relief to the masses and not to seek revenge from his opponents.



Earlier, Khan had blamed the United States for trying to change the regime because he chose to visit Moscow on the day the Russian troops started their invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.



In Washington, both the State Department and the White House had denied the US was attempting regime change in Pakistan.