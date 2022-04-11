OUSTED PM IMRAN KHANS PARTY WALKS OUT OF PAKISTAN ASSEMBLY

Pakistani lawmakers from the party of ousted Premier Imran Khan collectively resigned from Parliament on Monday ahead of the vote to elect a new prime minister.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or Pakistan Justice Party, withdrew the nomination of former foreign minister and seasoned politician Shah Mahmood Qureshi as its candidate and more than 100 lawmakers walked out of the National Assembly.

"We boycott this election according to the decision of our party, and we are resigning," Qureshi said. His name, however, will stay on the ballot because of the last-minute decision.

The walkout followed an impassioned speech by Qureshi who lauded what he described as Khan's independence and refusal to bow to U.S. pressure.

After the walkout, opposition lawmakers are expected to start voting on the new prime minister, with opposition lawmaker Shahbaz Sharif as the only contender.