One dead, over 17,000 displaced in first storm to hit Philippines
Published April 11,2022
At least one person died and more than 17,000 were displaced by floods and landslides caused by the first tropical storm to hit the Philippines this year, officials said Monday.
Tropical storm Megi, locally called Agaton, slammed into the country's eastern coast on Sunday, bringing torrential rains that caused flash floods and landslides in the affected areas.
An 83-year-old man drowned in floods in Davao De Oro province, 970 kilometres south of Manila, local officials said. Two women were injured when they were swept by floods in nearby Bukidnon province, the national disaster agency said.
"There are some reports of additional casualties, but we are still waiting for the official head count and reports coming from our regional counterparts," said Mark Timbal, spokesman for the national disaster agency.
The agency said 17,892 people were forced to flee their homes in 17 provinces affected by Megi, while more than 1,100 passengers were stranded in sea ports in the affected areas after the coast guard suspended sea travel.
Megi has since weakened to a tropical depression and was now packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometres per hour (km/h) and gusts of up to 75 km/h, the weather bureau said.
It was slowly moving north-north-west, but forecast to loop towards the east and likely to become "assimilated within the circulation of [severe tropical storm] Malakas," which is barrelling towards the Philippines, it added.
Malakas is packing maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h and gusts of up to 115 km/h, the weather bureau said. It was moving west-north-west at 15 km/h.