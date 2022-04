Emmanuel Macron won 27.85 percent of votes in the first round of France's presidential election, while far-right leader Marine Le Pen scored 23.15 percent, according to final results from the Interior Ministry Monday.

The results will allow both to advance to a run-off, while far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon got 21.95 percent, knocking him out of the first round.

His electorate will be key for determining how Macron and Le Pen will fare in the second round on April 24.