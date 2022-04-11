New Zealand to send aircraft, personnel to Europe to support Ukraine

New Zealand will send a military transport plane and a support team of 50 to Europe, as well as give money to Britain to buy weapons, as it significantly steps up its response to the war in Ukraine .

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday that the C-130 Hercules plane would travel throughout Europe to carry much-needed equipment and supplies to key distribution centers. She said the plane wouldn't fly directly into Ukraine as most military equipment is transported into the country by land.

Ardern said her government would also spend an additional 13 million New Zealand dollars ($9 million) on military and human rights support, including NZ$7.5 million for Britain to buy weapons and ammunition. Ardern said that brings New Zealand's total contribution to the war effort to NZ$30 million ($20 million) with 67 people deployed.











