KREMLIN SAYS NATO MEMBERSHIP FOR FINLAND, SWEDEN WONT BRING STABILITY TO EUROPE

The Kremlin said on Monday that the possible accession of Sweden and Finland to the NATO military alliance would not bring stability to Europe.

"We have repeatedly said that the alliance remains a tool geared towards confrontation and its further expansion will not bring stability to the European continent," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call when asked about the possibility of Sweden and Finland joining NATO.

A senior U.S. State Department official said last week that the prospect of Finland and Sweden joining NATO was part of the discussion between foreign ministers from the military alliance in Brussels.

DEFAULT DEBT

The Kremlin added on Monday that Russia had the resources to pay its debt so there was no objective reason for a default.

"There can only be a technical, man-made default," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There are no objective reasons for such a default. Russia has everything it needs to fulfill all its obligations," Peskov said.