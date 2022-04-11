Italy reports 28,368 coronavirus cases on Monday, 115 deaths

Italy reported 28,368 COVID-19 related cases on Monday, against 53,253 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 115 from 90.

Only 192,782 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, sharply down from a previous 352,265, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 160,863 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 15.32 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - rose to 10,256 on Monday, markedly up from 10,038 a day earlier.

There were 30 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 39 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients was little changed at 466.