German minister offers resignation for taking holiday after floods
A German Cabinet minister resigned Monday after it emerged that she went on a long vacation shortly after devastating floods which left over 100 people dead last year in the state where she was then a senior official.
Published April 11,2022
German Family Minister Anne Spiegel on Monday offered to resign after criticism that she went on a four-week family holiday in the wake of deadly flooding last summer.
She was environment minister in the western state of Rhineland Palatinate at the time, which suffered the most fatalities of any state.
"I am doing this in order to avoid any harm to the office, which faces major political challenges," the Green Party politician said.
Spiegel gave an emotional explanation on Sunday evening for her decision to take leave just 10 days after the flooding, citing her husband's health and the well-being of her children.