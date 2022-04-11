News
World
EU foreign ministers to discuss more aid for Ukraine
EU foreign ministers to discuss more aid for Ukraine
Published April 11,2022
Subscribe
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Luxembourg, Monday, April 11, 2022 (AP)
The foreign ministers of the EU states are on Monday in Luxembourg discussing additional support options for Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia.
On the table, among other things, is the proposal by EU Foreign Affairs Commissioner Josep Borrell to provide a further €500 million ($544 million) for the delivery of weapons and other military equipment.
In addition, there is likely to be talk of possible additional sanctions targeting Russia, which invaded Ukraine some six weeks ago. Among other things, an oil embargo is being discussed, following the import ban imposed on Russian coal.
Last Friday, Borrell visited the Ukrainian capital Kiev together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to assure the government and the people of the country of the EU's full solidarity.
The Spaniard made it clear afterwards that he sees the need for further sanctions on the Russian energy sector and had cited oil as an example.
According to estimates by the think tank Bruegel, Russian oil worth about €450 million is currently still consumed in the EU every day.
Other topics to be discussed at the foreign ministers' meeting include the situations in Mali, Libya and Yemen.
In addition, the Global Gateway Initiative launched last year to promote the EU's international influence will be discussed.