News World Queen Elizabeth reveals Covid-19 left her ‘very tired and exhausted’

Queen Elizabeth reveals Covid-19 left her ‘very tired and exhausted’

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who turns 96 soon, has spoken of serious fatigue after she contracted Covid-19 in February despite aides downplaying her illness.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published April 11,2022 Subscribe

In this file photo taken on April 19, 2018, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives in the Picture Gallery for The Queen's Dinner during The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), at Buckingham Palace in London (AFP)