News World Wladimir Klitschko: 'Ukraine needs more weapons, every hour counts'

April 10,2022

Former boxing world champion Wladimir Klitschko has called for urgent and rapid help from Germany for Ukraine, which is under attack by Russia.



Addressing Ukrainians in Germany and German supporters, Klitschko, whose brother Vitali is mayor of Kyiv, said: "Put pressure on the German government altogether. We need an embargo on oil and gas from Russia now. We need more weapons now. Here in Ukraine, every hour counts, every minute."



In the video message to participants at a "Lighthouse Ukraine" solidarity event in Berlin on Sunday, Klitschko particularly emphasized the word "now."



He went on to say, "It is so important that you continue. That you help that the people affected by this brutal war are not forgotten."



About a week ago, Klitschko had met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and several ministers. In an emotional video message, he thanked the Germans and their government for their help in the defensive struggle against the Russian invasion of his Ukrainian homeland.









