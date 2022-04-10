Turkish president, Austrian chancellor discuss bilateral relations in phone call

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer discussed over phone bilateral ties and regional developments including the Russia-Ukraine war, Turkey's Communications Directorate said on Sunday.

Erdoğan said Turkey is doing all it can for peace between Moscow and Kyiv.

The president also welcomed the recent increase in high-level contacts between Turkey and Austria, and said that consideration of the well-being of the Turkish community in Austria will further lead to positive atmosphere between the two countries.

Regarding Turkey-EU relations, he said Ankara expects the bloc to revive the existing mechanisms, open new chapters and update the customs union agreement without delay.

Erdoğan also highlighted the strategic importance of transporting energy resources of the Caspian basin and the Eastern Mediterranean to Europe via Turkey, and said Turkey would expand cooperation in this regard with Austria.