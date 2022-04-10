Turkish aid agency distributes Ramadan food aid in Uganda

Turkey's state-run aid agency on Sunday donated 1,000 packages of foodstuffs to disadvantaged people in Kampala, Uganda, its coordinator said.

"We have had the opportunity to help 1,000 families today in Kampala, we helped 1,000 families yesterday in Luwero and we'll help more people in Bulambuli in the coming days," said Omer Aykon, coordinator of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), in Uganda.

Turkish envoy in Uganda Fikret Kerem Alp also attended the distribution ceremony, and delivered a speech in Luganda, the local dialect.

"The Turkish people will continue supporting those facing difficulties through (the Muslim holy month of) Ramadan. The packages today contain flour, rice, oil and soap, items that are a critical lifeline for many families," he said.

The event was also attended by representatives from Diyanet, Turkey's directorate of religious affairs, and officials of the Turkish Embassy in Kampala.

In a statement, the embassy said the packages were distributed in Katwe, a slum in the Ugandan capital.

Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs Minsa Kabanda, who was a guest of honor at the event, thanked the generosity of the Turkish people at a time when commodity prices are rising worldwide due to the Russia-Ukraine war.