Turkey reports over 5,600 new coronavirus cases

Turkey registered 5,609 new coronavirus cases over the past day, official data showed on Sunday.

The Health Ministry said 32 virus-related fatalities and 7,315 recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours, while 172,461 tests were done.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered over 147.21 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

Over 57.79 million people have received a first jab, while more than 52.99 million are fully vaccinated. The number of booster shots given, meanwhile, has exceeded 27.68 million.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 6.17 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with over 498.15 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.