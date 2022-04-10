 Contact Us
News World Stoltenberg: NATO plans to deploy full-scale force as a part of efforts to defend borders

Stoltenberg: NATO plans to deploy full-scale force as a part of efforts to defend borders

NATO military commanders are drawing up plans to deploy a permanent full-scale military force on the alliance's eastern flank which would be capable of taking on an invading army, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told the Sunday Telegraph.  "Regardless of when, how, the war in Ukraine ends, the war has already had long-term consequences for our security," the NATO boss told the Sunday paper.

Reuters WORLD
Published April 10,2022
Subscribe
STOLTENBERG: NATO PLANS TO DEPLOY FULL-SCALE FORCE AS A PART OF EFFORTS TO DEFEND BORDERS

NATO is working on plans for a permanent military presence on its border in an effort to battle future Russian aggression, The Telegraph reported, citing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

NATO was "in the midst of a very fundamental transformation" that will reflect "the long-term consequences" of Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions, Stoltenberg said in an interview with the newspaper.

"What we see now is a new reality, a new normal for European security. Therefore, we have now asked our military commanders to provide options for what we call a reset, a longer-term adaptation of NATO," it cited Stoltenberg as saying.

Stoltenberg, who recently said he would extend his term as head of the alliance by a year, also said in the interview that decisions on the reset would be made at a NATO summit to be held in Madrid in June.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered Europe's largest refugee crisis since World War Two and led Western nations to rethink their defense policies.