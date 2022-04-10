SHELLING IN UKRAINES LUHANSK, DNIPRO REGIONS WOUNDS ONE - OFFICIALS

 Contact Us
Shelling in Ukraine's Luhansk, Dnipro regions wounds one - officials

Published April 10,2022
Russian forces fired shells into Ukraine's Luhansk and Dnipro regions early on Sunday hitting several buildings, wounding one person and causing a fire, officials said.

A school and a high-rise apartment building were shelled in the city of Sievierodonetsk in the besieged region of Luhansk, the region's governor said.

"Fortunately, no casualties," Serhiy Gaidai wrote on Telegram.

In the central city of Dnipro, one person was wounded when a building was hit. The shelling sparked a fire that was eventually put out, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said in a post.

A missile hit a building in the Pavlograd district of the Dnipro, Reznichenko said.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports.