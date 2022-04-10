Russian Patriarch Kirill calls for unity against 'enemies'

Russia's Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, called Sunday for supporters to rally to fight Moscow's "external and internal enemies".

"In this difficult period for our fatherland, may the lord help each of us to unite, including around power," he was quoted by the TASS news agency as saying.

"This is how true solidarity will emerge in our people, as well as an ability to push back external and internal enemies, and to build a life with more good, truth and love."

Kirill, whose church has around 150 million followers, has repeatedly backed the Kremlin's military operation in Ukraine in his sermons.

The religious leader in February spoke of a struggle against the "forces of evil" opposed to the historic "unity" between Russia and Ukraine.

Like Putin, Kirill advocates conservative values in contrast with a West presented as decadent.

Earlier on Sunday, the head of the Roman Catholic Church Pope Francis called for an "Easter truce" to set Moscow and Kyiv on a path to negotiations and peace.

Orthodox Easter rites take place on April 24 this year, one week after Catholic celebrations.



