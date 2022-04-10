NINE TRAINS READY FOR EVACUATIONS ON SUNDAY FROM UKRAINES LUHANSK REGION - GOVERNOR

Residents in the besieged region of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine will have nine trains to use on Sunday for evacuation, Luhansk regional Governor Serhiy Gaidai wrote on Telegram.

In a seperate statement Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that Kyiv had agreed the use of nine humanitarian corridors to help people to escape heavy fighting in the east of the country, including in private cars from Mariupol.

"All the routes for the humanitarian corridors in the Luhansk region will work as long as there is a ceasefire by the occupying Russian troops," Vereshchuk said in a statement on her Telegram channel, referring to separatist-controlled Luhansk.