Defeated Socialist urges support for Macron in French run-off

Following her resounding defeat in the first round of the French presidential election, Socialist candidate Anne Hidalgo has called for people to vote for President Emmanuel Macron in the run-off.



"Because it is my lifelong commitment to the republic and to ensure that France does not tip over into hatred of all against all, I urge you to vote against the far-right Marine Le Pen on April 24 by using the ballot paper for Emmanuel Macron," the 62-year-old wrote to her supporters on Sunday evening.



Hidalgo stressed that this was a responsible decision that did not affect her left-wing beliefs. "I know how disappointed you are tonight," the letter continued. It added that they would take stock together objectively. "But you know that we, that I, will never give up." Hidalgo promised to remain committed to France.



In the first round, as expected, Hidalgo had achieved only about 2% of the vote, a historic defeat for the party.



