At least 19,300 Russian soldiers killed amid Ukraine war

At least 19,300 Russian soldiers have so far been killed in Ukraine, the Ukrainian military said on Sunday.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 152 Russian aircraft, 137 helicopters, 112 unmanned aerial vehicles, 722 tanks, 1,911 armored vehicles and 342 artillery systems, according to the Ukrainian General Staff's latest update.

The Russians have also lost 108 multiple rocket launcher systems, 1,384 vehicles, 76 fuel tanks, 55 anti-aircraft systems and seven boats, it added.

At least 1,766 civilians have been killed and 2,383 injured since Russia declared war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be much higher.

Around 4.5 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.