Warsaw hosts donor conference for Ukraine refugees

Poland is hosting a donor conference on Saturday to help the more than 11 million people who have been driven out of Ukraine by Russia's invasion or who have been internally displaced.



The event, which begins at 3 pm (1300 GMT) in Warsaw, was organized by the non-governmental organization Global Citizen, the European Commission and the Canadian government.



The money is largely to go to United Nations programmes and local relief initiatives.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, fresh off her solidarity visit to Kiev on Friday, is scheduled to appear in person. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join by video.



Polish President Andrzej Duda has also confirmed his participation. Since the Russian invasion began February 24, more than 2.5 million Ukrainians have crossed the border to Poland.



According to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), a total of around 4.4 million people have left Ukraine.



The UN's International Organization for Migration said this week that 7.1 million people have been forced to leave their homes but remain within the war-torn country's borders.