Ukrainian health minister: 21 hospitals destroyed by Russians so far
Published April 09,2022
Debris covers the yard of a maternity hospital damaged in a shelling attack in Mariupol, Ukraine (AP)
More than 20 Ukrainian hospitals have been "completely destroyed" amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has also left more than 300 hospitals and other health institutions at least partially damaged, says the country's health minister.
Viktor Liashko put the number of demolished facilities at 21. That means hospitals that must be replaced from scratch while patients who would have relied on them need to be evacuated.
But Liashko said that Ukrainian workers have been able to get hospitals back up and running in places like Bucha and Irpin, which had been under Russian control until those forces pulled back in recent days.
But, even there, some repair work is needed at the facilities.