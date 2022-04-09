UK chancellor Rishi Sunak’s wife gives up non-domicile tax status after public outcry

British Chancellor Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty has given up her non-domiciled tax status after a public outcry.

Murty insisted that the move, which means she will now pay UK tax on all her overseas earnings, was voluntary as her non-domicile status was "entirely legal".

In a statement, she said: "It has become clear that many do not feel it (non-dom status) is compatible with my husband's role as Chancellor. I understand and appreciate the British sense of fairness and I do not wish my tax status to be a distraction for my husband or to affect my family."

"This means I will now pay UK tax on an arising basis on all my worldwide income, including dividends and capital gains, wherever in the world that income arises. I do this because I want to, not because the rules require me to," she added.

The decision will take effect immediately and apply to the previous tax year as well as all future ones.

She went on to say: "My decision to pay UK tax on all my worldwide income will not change the fact that India remains the country of my birth, citizenship, parents' home and place of domicile. But I love the UK too. In my time here I have invested in British businesses and supported British causes. My daughters are British. They are growing up in the UK. I am so proud to be here."