Stray bullets kill teen girl, wound 2 other students in New York City

Stray bullets killed a teen girl and wounded two other students Friday after a gunman discharged a firearm during a dispute in New York City, according to police.

The victims -- two females aged 16 and a male, 17 -- were caught in the crossfire from an apparent dispute around 1.42 pm Eastern Time near South Bronx High School.

One female, who police said was shot in the chest, died at a hospital.

"It is quite early in our investigation, it appears that the brazen criminals opened fire during a dispute," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference.

"What I can say with confidence is that NYPD detectives will work tirelessly to bring those responsible for this to justice," she added.

Police believe the victims were coming from school and heading home.

Mayor Eric Adams offered sympathy for the victims.

"We lost a 16 year old baby in the Bronx today. We pray for this young girl, for her family, and for the other two victims in the hospital. It's a tragedy. It's unacceptable. It's why we can't abandon our streets to gun violence," he said in a tweet.

A manhunt is underway to catch the suspects.





