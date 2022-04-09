Pentagon: Thousands of additional Russian soldiers near Kharkiv

Thousands of Russian forces have gathered near the edge of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, according to a senior US defence official.



The number of tactical units near the Russian border city of Belgorod has risen from 30 to 40, the official said Friday. He did not give an exact number of additional troops but said these types of battalion are typically made up of 600 to 1,000 soldiers.



The Russian military is gathering its forces there in order to concentrate its troops on taking over the eastern Ukrainian Donbass region, the official said.



Kharkiv is in north-east Ukraine, close to the Russian border.



He said there were indications Russia hoped to mobilize more than 60,000 soldiers.



Because the Donbass is familiar territory for both Ukraine and Russia's armies after years of conflict there, he warned fighting would be intense.



"This will be a knife fight. This could be very bloody and very ugly," the official said.



Pentagon spokesman John Kirby earlier said there were reports that tens of thousands of reservists were being mobilized to reinforce Russia's units on the Donbass border after losses in northern Ukraine.