Mediterranean charity ship rescues 26 migrants from wooden boats

The Sea-Watch 3 vessel rescued a total of 26 migrants travelling in two small wooden boats in the Mediterranean, the German charity that operates the ship said on Saturday.



Among those brought on board were minors, some of whom were suffering from severe hypothermia.



The ship belonging to the Berlin-based Sea-Watch organization is currently cruising off the Libyan coast.



Meanwhile, the Geo Barents ship operated by Doctors Without Borders has been waiting almost two weeks for a place to dock. It has 113 migrants on board who were rescued from a rubber dinghy at the end of March. It is currently cruising off southern Italy.



