A global pledging event for Ukrainian refugees called Stand Up for Ukraine has raised 10.1 billion euros ($11 billion), European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in Warsaw on Saturday.

"The ' Stand Up For Ukraine ' campaign has raised 9.1 billion euros for people fleeing bombs, inside and outside Ukraine , with an additional billion pledged by EBRD (the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development)," von der Leyen said.