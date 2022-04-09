News
First private space mission to the ISS off to 'historic start'
Published April 09,2022
Axiom's four-man team lifts off, riding atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in the first private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. (REUTERS)
The first private mission to the International Space Station (ISS) lifted off from Florida on Friday with four people on board.
The Ax-1 mission blasted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida in a Crew Dragon space capsule, boosted by a Falcon 9 rocket.
It carried the first wholly private crew, made up of Spanish-American astronaut Michael López-Alegría, U.S. entrepreneur Larry Connor, Israeli entrepreneur and pilot Eytan Stibbe and Canadian investor Mark Pathy.
The team is expected to reach the ISS on Saturday in a mission run by private spaceflight company Axiom, U.S. space agency NASA and Tesla billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX.
The four members on board are due to stay at the ISS for about a week and carry out scientific experiments.
NASA chief Bill Nelson welcomed the launch as the beginning of a "new era" paying tribute to what he described as a "historic launch."
Shortly after the launch, the space capsule separated from the rocket stage, which landed upright on a ship off the coast of Florida.
Meanwhile on board, a stuffed toy began to float, indicating that the team had reached zero-gravity.
"This journey is the culmination of long hours of training, planning, and dedication from the crew and the entire Axiom Space team, our partners at SpaceX, and of course, a credit to NASA's vision to develop a sustainable presence in low-Earth orbit," said Axiom Space chief Michael Suffredini.
While at the ISS, the crew is due to meet German astronaut Matthias Maurer, who has been on the ISS since November and is scheduled to remain there until the end of April.
Others currently stationed on the ISS are U.S. astronauts Thomas Marshburn, Raja Chari and Kayla Barron and three cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergei Korssakov.
The Axiom co-pilots each paid about $55 million for the flight, according to media reports.
Axiom Space was founded by former NASA executive Suffredini and Iranian-American entrepreneur Kam Ghaffarian in 2016.
The company is positoining itself as a major player in the space market in the future, planning its own commercial space station. NASA has already contracted the company to build a commercial ISS module.
Axiom Space commander López-Alegría distanced himself from the term "space tourists" before the mission, saying it was not a vacation for the crew.