Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has been unanimously re-elected leader of the Civic Democratic Party.



The 57-year-old received all of the 510 valid votes cast at a party congress in Prague on Saturday.



The political science professor has headed a coalition of five liberal and conservative parties since December.



In his speech, Fiala promised a five-year plan to overhaul the country's energy sector. "Our dependence on fossil fuels from Russia, unresolved for years, is one of the greatest security risks for our republic," he said.



The Czech Republic recently invited tenders for the construction of a new nuclear reactor at the existing Dukovany site.



The Ukrainian ambassador to the Czech Republic, Yevhen Perebyjnis, personally thanked the party congress for Prague's military aid.



According to the Defence Ministry in Prague, the Czech Republic has so far delivered armaments worth the equivalent of €45 million ($48.9 million) to Kiev to help the fight against Russian forces.



According to media reports, this included heavy weapons such as T-72 battle tanks and BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles.